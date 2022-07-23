Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(a)
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(a)
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides.
(a)
Fluoxetine hydrochloride (Prozac®) is a widely used antidepressant. How might you stereoselectively install the indicated ether functional group (ROR) in (R)-fluoxetine?
In light of Figure 24.22, provide a mechanism by which para-dihydroxybenzene is oxidized to para-quinone.
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides. [Because this problem represents a review of current and previous material, section numbers have been provided for your reference.]
(d)
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(b)