Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the context of haloalkanes, the reaction can proceed via either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the structure of the haloalkane and the conditions. Recognizing which mechanism is favored helps in predicting the product formed when a dihydroxybenzene reacts with a haloalkane.