Step 1: Analyze the first reaction step. The reagents CH3Cl and AlCl3 indicate a Friedel-Crafts alkylation. The benzene ring will undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution, where the CH3 group (methyl) will be added to the ring. Since the benzene ring already has a chlorine substituent, the methyl group will likely add to the ortho or para position due to the electron-withdrawing nature of chlorine.