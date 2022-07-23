Look closely at the resonance structures of the benzylic anions, radicals, and cations in Figures 24.2–24.4. On which benzene carbons did the charge/radical exist in the resonance structures—that is, were they ortho, meta, or para?
Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic RingProblem 8
Chapter 23, Problem 8
Rationalize the rate difference in carbocation formation for the following molecules.
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Identify the molecules involved and determine the structural differences between them. Pay attention to factors such as substituents, resonance effects, and steric hindrance that could influence carbocation stability.
Recall that the rate of carbocation formation is directly related to the stability of the carbocation intermediate. More stable carbocations form more readily, leading to faster reaction rates.
Analyze the electronic effects of substituents on the carbocation. For example, electron-donating groups (EDGs) stabilize carbocations through inductive or resonance effects, while electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) destabilize them.
Consider resonance stabilization. If the carbocation can delocalize its positive charge through resonance with adjacent π systems (e.g., benzene rings or double bonds), it will be more stable, leading to a faster rate of formation.
Evaluate hyperconjugation effects. Alkyl groups attached to the carbocation can stabilize it through hyperconjugation, where σ-bonds interact with the empty p-orbital of the carbocation. Compare the number and type of alkyl groups in the molecules to rationalize the rate difference.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Carbocation Stability
Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can vary in stability based on their structure. Stability increases with the number of alkyl groups attached to the positively charged carbon, as these groups can donate electron density through hyperconjugation and inductive effects. Tertiary carbocations are the most stable, followed by secondary and then primary, which is crucial for understanding the rate of formation.
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Reaction Mechanisms
The formation of carbocations typically occurs through reaction mechanisms such as nucleophilic substitution or elimination reactions. Understanding these mechanisms helps explain how different molecular structures influence the rate of carbocation formation. The pathway taken can affect the energy barrier and thus the rate at which carbocations are generated.
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Resonance Effects
Resonance involves the delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, which can significantly stabilize carbocations. Molecules that can distribute the positive charge over multiple atoms through resonance will form carbocations more readily. This concept is essential for rationalizing differences in rates of carbocation formation among various molecules, as resonance-stabilized carbocations are lower in energy and form faster.
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