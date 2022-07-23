Textbook Question
In the second propagation step in the bromination of toluene, Br2 is only attacked by a radical on the substituent carbon. Why?
1179
views
In the second propagation step in the bromination of toluene, Br2 is only attacked by a radical on the substituent carbon. Why?
Predict the product(s) of the following reactions.
(j)
Predict the product(s) of the following reactions.
(k)
Suggest the reagents used to effect the transformations shown.
(a)
When (R)-(1-bromoethyl)benzene is treated with sodium cyanide, a single enantiomer is produced. However, upon treatment of the same molecule with water, a mixture of two enantiomers is obtained.
(a) Explain these results.
(b) Why is only partial racemization sometimes observed?
Oxidation of the phenol shown gives a single quinone product. Predict this product and explain why it is the only one formed.