A chemist attempted to oxidize a primary alcohol to a carboxylic acid using chromic acid. The product shown was obtained as a major component in the mixture. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for its formation. [Think about what chromic acid would normally do to a phenol and make a list of bonds formed and bonds broken.]
The following steps were used in the synthesis of the antimalarial thiaplakortone A. Identify the missing reagents, (a) and (b),
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Key Concepts
Reagents in Organic Synthesis
Reaction Mechanisms
Functional Groups
In Chapter 13, we learned that epoxide opening can give different products, depending on whether the reaction occurs under acidic or basic conditions. Explain why the epoxide shown opens identically under either set of conditions.
In Chapter 23, we learned about the electrophilic aromatic nitration reaction. When phenol is subjected to these conditions with a large excess of nitric acid, a molecule called picric acid is produced. Predict the product of this reaction and explain why the pKa value of this compound is 0.38.
Beginning with benzene, synthesize the benzyl bromide shown.
The following reaction proceeds in good yield, despite requiring high temperature and high concentration. Identify the product you’d expect to obtain in this reaction.
Rationalize the fact that 1,4-dihydroxybenzene melts at a significantly higher temperature than 1,2-diydroxybenzene.