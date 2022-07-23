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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 19
Chapter 3, Problem 19

Acid–base reactions are reversible. Show a mechanism for the reverse of the reactions in Assessment 4.18.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the acid and base in the forward reaction. Recall that the acid donates a proton (H⁺), and the base accepts a proton. In the reverse reaction, the roles of the conjugate acid and conjugate base are reversed.
Draw the conjugate acid and conjugate base formed in the forward reaction. These will act as the base and acid, respectively, in the reverse reaction.
Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons in the reverse reaction. Specifically, show the lone pair of electrons on the conjugate base attacking the proton (H⁺) on the conjugate acid, forming a new bond.
Indicate the breaking of the bond between the proton (H⁺) and the conjugate acid. Use a curved arrow to show the electrons from this bond returning to the atom that was bonded to the proton.
Verify that the reverse reaction regenerates the original acid and base from the forward reaction. Ensure that all charges and lone pairs are correctly accounted for in the mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. An acid donates a proton, while a base accepts it. These reactions can be classified as strong or weak, depending on the extent of ionization in solution. Understanding the nature of the acids and bases involved is crucial for predicting the direction of the reaction.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Reversibility of Reactions

Reversible reactions can proceed in both forward and reverse directions, reaching a state of equilibrium. In acid-base reactions, this means that the products can react to regenerate the original reactants. The position of equilibrium is influenced by factors such as concentration, temperature, and the strength of the acids and bases involved.
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EAS Reactions Overview

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. For acid-base reactions, this includes the proton transfer process and the formation of intermediates. Understanding the mechanism is essential for predicting the behavior of the reaction under different conditions and for illustrating the reverse process effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(b)

1324
views
Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.

(c)

1630
views
Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.

(d)

1672
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(a)

1083
views
Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.

(c)

1169
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(a)

823
views