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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 25a
Chapter 3, Problem 25a

An unknown acid (HA) has been identified as very strong. What does this tell you about the stability of the conjugate base, A⁻? Is it strong or weak? Is it reactive or unreactive?

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Understand the relationship between acid strength and conjugate base stability: A strong acid (HA) dissociates completely in water, meaning it donates its proton (H⁺) readily. This implies that its conjugate base (A⁻) must be very stable, as it does not readily reaccept the proton.
Recall the principle of conjugate acid-base pairs: The stronger the acid, the weaker its conjugate base. Since HA is identified as a very strong acid, its conjugate base (A⁻) is weak.
Analyze the reactivity of the conjugate base: A weak conjugate base is typically unreactive because it is stable and does not have a strong tendency to gain a proton or participate in other chemical reactions.
Consider the implications for chemical behavior: The stability of A⁻ means it is less likely to interfere in reactions or act as a nucleophile, making it unreactive in most contexts.
Summarize the findings: The conjugate base (A⁻) of a very strong acid (HA) is weak and unreactive due to its high stability.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in terms of proton transfer. A strong acid, like the unknown acid HA, completely dissociates in solution, releasing protons (H⁺) and forming its conjugate base (A⁻). The strength of an acid is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate base; thus, a very strong acid indicates that its conjugate base is weak.
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Conjugate Base Stability

The stability of a conjugate base is crucial in determining the strength of its corresponding acid. A stable conjugate base (A⁻) is less likely to re-accept a proton, making the acid stronger. Factors influencing stability include electronegativity, resonance, and inductive effects; a weak conjugate base typically has lower stability, which aligns with the strong nature of the original acid.
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Reactivity of Conjugate Bases

The reactivity of a conjugate base is often linked to its stability. A weak conjugate base, such as A⁻ from a strong acid, is generally unreactive because it does not readily accept protons. This unreactivity stems from its stability, meaning it is less likely to participate in further acid-base reactions, contrasting with strong conjugate bases that are more reactive.
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Related Practice
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Given the following Keq values, how much stronger of a base is acetate (CH3CO2-) than chloride (Cl⁻)?

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Given the Keq values for the following acid–base reactions, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base.

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Textbook Question

An unknown base (B⁻) has been identified as very weak. What does this tell you about the strength of its conjugate acid, HB? Is it stable or unstable? Is it reactive or unreactive?

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Textbook Question

Given the Keq values for the following acid–base reactions, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base.

(b)

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