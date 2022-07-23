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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 15a
Chapter 3, Problem 15a

Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing H⁻ and SH forming S⁻ and H₂, with "base" labeled on the molecule.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the species labeled as 'Acid' in the reaction. In this case, the molecule with the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the cyclopentane ring is labeled as the acid.
Step 2: Recognize the role of the hydrogen anion (H⁻). Since it accepts a proton (H⁺) during the reaction, it acts as a base.
Step 3: Observe the products of the reaction. The cyclopentane molecule with the negatively charged oxygen (O⁻) is formed, which is the conjugate base of the acid.
Step 4: Note the formation of H₂ gas. This results from the hydrogen anion (H⁻) gaining a proton (H⁺), making it the conjugate acid of the base.
Step 5: Label the species accordingly: The cyclopentanol is the acid, H⁻ is the base, the cyclopentoxide ion (O⁻) is the conjugate base, and H₂ is the conjugate acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

In organic chemistry, acids are substances that can donate a proton (H+) to another species, while bases are substances that can accept a proton. This concept is fundamental to understanding acid-base reactions, where the transfer of protons leads to the formation of new species. The strength of an acid or base is often determined by its ability to dissociate in solution.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Conjugate Acid and Conjugate Base

A conjugate acid is formed when a base accepts a proton, while a conjugate base is formed when an acid donates a proton. This relationship is crucial in acid-base chemistry, as it helps to identify the species involved in a reaction. Understanding these terms allows for the classification of molecules in a reaction and the prediction of their behavior in subsequent reactions.
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Conjugated states

Reaction Mechanism

The reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. In acid-base reactions, this includes the transfer of protons and the formation of intermediates. Analyzing the mechanism helps in understanding the stability of the resulting species and the overall energy changes during the reaction, which is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.

(b)

1193
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Textbook Question

Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.

(c)

1105
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Textbook Question

Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.

(b)

835
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical acid half-reactions. [These are only intended to help you learn about arrow pushing in acid–base reactions.]

(a)

1018
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Textbook Question

Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.

(c)

1075
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