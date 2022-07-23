Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a)
Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(b)
Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(c)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(b)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical acid half-reactions. [These are only intended to help you learn about arrow pushing in acid–base reactions.]
(a)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(c)