Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the study of proton donors (acids) and proton acceptors (bases). The strength of an acid is often measured by its dissociation constant (Ka), which indicates how well it donates protons in solution. The pKa value is the negative logarithm of Ka, providing a more convenient scale for comparing acid strengths. In this context, benzoic acid is a stronger acid than phenol, which influences their solubility in the presence of bases.