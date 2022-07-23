Textbook Question
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(d)
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For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(d)
For each indicated proton, suggest an approximate pKa value from Table 4.5. Rationalize your choice.
(b)
Calculate Keq for these acid–base reactions.
(d)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(b)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(c)
Calculate Keq for these acid–base reactions.
(c)