Textbook Question
For each indicated proton, suggest an approximate pKa value from Table 4.5. Rationalize your choice.
(d)
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For each indicated proton, suggest an approximate pKa value from Table 4.5. Rationalize your choice.
(d)
Using qualitative reasoning for the acid–base reactions shown,
(i) which is stronger, the base or the conjugate base?
(ii) Which side of the reaction is favored?
(iii) Would you expect a Keq greater than or less than 1?
(c)
Calculate Keq for these acid–base reactions.
(d)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(b)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(c)
Calculate Keq for these acid–base reactions.
(c)