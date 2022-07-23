For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(d)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(d)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(c)
Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.
(d)
Identify the stronger acid in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.
(a)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(b)
Benzoic acid and phenol are insoluble in water. When sodium bicarbonate is added to the water, benzoic acid dissolves, but phenol does not. The addition of sodium hydroxide causes both to dissolve. On the basis of these observations, estimate the pKa of phenol. [The pKa of H2CO3 is 6.4.]