For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(c)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(c)
Suggest a scheme by which N-methylmorpholine, salicylic acid, and naphthalene can be separated.
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(a)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(f)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(e)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(b)