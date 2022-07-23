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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 66f
Chapter 3, Problem 66f

For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(f) Structural formula of a molecule with a terminal alkyne and an amine group.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the molecule. Look for acidic protons, such as those on alcohols, phenols, carboxylic acids, or alpha-hydrogens adjacent to carbonyl groups, as these are most likely to react with a strong base.
Determine the strength of the base and its ability to deprotonate the molecule. A strong base, such as hydroxide (OH⁻) or alkoxide (RO⁻), will preferentially remove the most acidic proton in the molecule.
Locate the most acidic proton in the molecule. For example, alpha-hydrogens (hydrogens on carbons adjacent to a carbonyl group) are often acidic due to resonance stabilization of the resulting enolate ion.
Write the deprotonation reaction. Use MathML to represent the chemical equation, showing the molecule reacting with the strong base to form the conjugate base and water (or the corresponding conjugate acid of the base).
Analyze the stability of the conjugate base formed. If the conjugate base is resonance-stabilized or otherwise stabilized, it confirms that the reaction is likely to proceed as written.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Bases

Strong bases are substances that completely dissociate in solution to produce hydroxide ions (OH-). Common examples include sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and potassium hydroxide (KOH). In organic chemistry, strong bases are often used to deprotonate acidic protons in molecules, leading to the formation of reactive intermediates such as carbanions or enolates.
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Acidity and Basicity

Acidity refers to the tendency of a molecule to donate protons (H+), while basicity refers to the ability to accept protons. The strength of an acid or base can be quantified using the pKa scale, where lower pKa values indicate stronger acids. Understanding the relative acidity of functional groups in organic molecules is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions with strong bases.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. In the context of strong base reactions, mechanisms may involve deprotonation, nucleophilic attack, or elimination processes. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as E2 or SN2, helps in predicting the products formed when a strong base reacts with a given organic molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Amino acids exist predominantly in one of the following forms. Which is it? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a scheme by which N-methylmorpholine, salicylic acid, and naphthalene can be separated.

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Textbook Question

A medicinal chemist needed to deprotonate acetylene ( HC≡CH ) for use in a coupling reaction. Among the options given, which base(s) could be used for this process?

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.

(e)

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