Textbook Question
For each indicated proton, suggest an approximate pKa value from Table 4.5. Rationalize your choice.
(d)
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For each indicated proton, suggest an approximate pKa value from Table 4.5. Rationalize your choice.
(d)
Without using pKa values, pick out the more reactive (least stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(b)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(c)
Without using pKa values, pick out the more acidic compound in each pair. Explain your answer.
(a)
For the bases shown, draw the conjugate acid and identify a pKa value from Table 4.5 that would help you accurately estimate its stability.
(e)