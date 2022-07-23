pKₐ and Acid Strength

pKₐ is a quantitative measure of the strength of an acid in solution, with lower values indicating stronger acids. It is derived from the acid dissociation constant (Kₐ), which reflects the extent to which an acid donates protons. Understanding pKₐ values is essential for comparing the stability of conjugate acids and bases, as they provide insight into the equilibrium position of acid-base reactions.