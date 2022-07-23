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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 62f(v, vi)
Chapter 3, Problem 62f(v, vi)

For the following acid–base pairs, (v) show a mechanism for the reaction; and (vi) draw a reaction coordinate diagram.
(f) Chemical equation illustrating the reaction between a sulfonic acid and a cyanide ion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the acid and base in the given acid-base pair. The acid is the species that donates a proton (H⁺), and the base is the species that accepts the proton. Write down their chemical structures.
Step 2: Write the mechanism for the reaction. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons. Specifically, show the base attacking the proton (H⁺) of the acid, and the bond between the proton and the acid breaking to form the conjugate base.
Step 3: Draw the products of the reaction. The acid will lose a proton and become its conjugate base, while the base will gain a proton and become its conjugate acid.
Step 4: Construct a reaction coordinate diagram. Label the axes: the x-axis represents the reaction progress, and the y-axis represents the energy. Indicate the energy levels of the reactants, the transition state, and the products. Show the activation energy (Ea) and the overall energy change (ΔE).
Step 5: Analyze the reaction coordinate diagram. Discuss whether the reaction is exergonic (energy-releasing) or endergonic (energy-absorbing) based on the relative energy levels of the reactants and products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors while bases are proton acceptors. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the direction of acid-base reactions and identifying the conjugate acid-base pairs involved.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism details the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. It includes the breaking and forming of bonds, the movement of electrons, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Illustrating a mechanism helps clarify how the acid-base reaction occurs at a molecular level.
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Heck Reaction Mechanism

Reaction Coordinate Diagram

A reaction coordinate diagram visually represents the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It plots the energy of the system against the progress of the reaction, showing the transition states and intermediates. This diagram is essential for understanding the energy barriers and the overall thermodynamics of the acid-base reaction.
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Coordination Complexes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (iii) predict the favored side of equilibrium;

(e)

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Textbook Question

Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.

(a)

1161
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (i) complete the reaction; (ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(f)

1181
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (iii) predict the favored side of equilibrium; (iv) calculate Keq;

(h)

1266
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Textbook Question

Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.

(c)

1114
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (iii) predict the favored side of equilibrium; (iv) calculate ;

(f)

866
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