pKa and pKb Values

pKa and pKb values are measures of the strength of acids and bases, respectively. The pKa value indicates the acidity of a compound, with lower values signifying stronger acids, while the pKb value indicates the basicity, with lower values signifying stronger bases. These values are critical for predicting the favored side of equilibrium, as they allow for comparison of the strengths of the acids and bases involved in the reaction.