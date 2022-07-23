Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 62e(iv)
Chapter 3, Problem 62e(iv)

For the following acid–base pairs, (iv) calculate Keq;
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the acid and base on both sides of the equilibrium. In the given reaction, the acid on the left side is acetic acid (CH3COOH), and the base is ethanol (CH3CH2OH). On the right side, the conjugate base of acetic acid is acetate ion (CH3COO⁻), and the conjugate acid of ethanol is ethoxide ion (CH3CH2O⁻).
Step 2: Determine the pKa values of the acids involved. The pKa of acetic acid is approximately 4.76, and the pKa of ethanol is approximately 16. This information is crucial for calculating the equilibrium constant (Keq).
Step 3: Use the relationship between pKa values and Keq. The equilibrium constant for an acid-base reaction can be calculated using the formula: Keq = 10^(pKa(conjugate acid) - pKa(acid)).
Step 4: Substitute the pKa values into the formula. In this case, the conjugate acid is ethanol (pKa = 16), and the acid is acetic acid (pKa = 4.76). The formula becomes: Keq = 10^(16 - 4.76).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The calculated Keq will indicate the position of equilibrium. If Keq > 1, the equilibrium favors the products (right side). If Keq < 1, the equilibrium favors the reactants (left side).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Equilibrium

Acid-base equilibrium refers to the state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions of an acid and its conjugate base are equal. This equilibrium is characterized by the equilibrium constant (Keq), which quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating Keq for given acid-base pairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:00
Determining Acid/Base Equilibrium

Equilibrium Constant (Keq)

The equilibrium constant (Keq) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. For acid-base reactions, Keq can be calculated using the concentrations of the acid and its conjugate base. A higher Keq value indicates a stronger tendency for the reaction to favor products, while a lower value suggests a preference for reactants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
The relationship between equilibrium constant and pKa.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton (H+). In any acid-base reaction, the acid donates a proton to form its conjugate base, while the base accepts a proton to form its conjugate acid. Recognizing these pairs is essential for understanding the dynamics of acid-base reactions and for calculating the equilibrium constant.
Recommended video:
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (vi) draw a reaction coordinate diagram.

(e)

1094
views
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (iii) predict the favored side of equilibrium;

(e)

957
views
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(b)

1129
views
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(c)

1093
views
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(h)

1172
views
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(e)

989
views