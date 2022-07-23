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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 62e(vi)
Chapter 3, Problem 62e(vi)

For the following acid–base pairs, (vi) draw a reaction coordinate diagram.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the acid and base in the given reaction. In this case, the acid is ethanol (CH3CH2OH), and the base is the formate ion (HCOO⁻). The reaction involves proton transfer between these species.
Step 2: Write the chemical equation for the acid-base reaction. The formate ion (HCOO⁻) will accept a proton from ethanol (CH3CH2OH), forming formic acid (HCOOH) and ethoxide ion (CH3CH2O⁻).
Step 3: Understand the energy changes in the reaction. The reaction coordinate diagram will show the energy of the reactants (ethanol and formate ion), the transition state, and the products (formic acid and ethoxide ion).
Step 4: Sketch the reaction coordinate diagram. The x-axis represents the reaction progress, while the y-axis represents the energy. The reactants start at a certain energy level, the transition state is at the highest energy point, and the products are at a lower energy level if the reaction is exergonic or higher if endergonic.
Step 5: Label the diagram appropriately. Include the reactants, transition state, and products. Indicate the activation energy (difference between reactants and transition state) and the overall energy change (difference between reactants and products).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors while bases are proton acceptors. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing acid-base pairs and predicting the direction of reactions.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Reaction Coordinate Diagram

A reaction coordinate diagram visually represents the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It plots the potential energy of the reactants and products against the progress of the reaction. This diagram helps illustrate the transition states, activation energy, and the relative stability of reactants and products.
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Equilibrium and Stability

Equilibrium in acid-base reactions refers to the state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal. The stability of the acid-base pairs influences the position of equilibrium, with stronger acids favoring the formation of weaker conjugate bases. Understanding these concepts is essential for predicting the outcome of acid-base reactions.
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The radical stability trend.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (iv) calculate Keq;

(e)

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (iii) predict the favored side of equilibrium;

(e)

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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(b)

1129
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs, (i) complete the reaction; (ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(f)

1181
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(c)

1093
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Textbook Question

For the following acid–base pairs,

(i) complete the reaction;

(ii) identify the acid (A), base (B), conjugate acid (CA), and conjugate base (CB);

(e)

989
views