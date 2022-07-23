Given the following Keq values, how much stronger of a base is acetate (CH3CO2-) than chloride (Cl⁻)?
Given the following Keq values, how much stronger of an acid is methanol (CH3OH) than acetylene (HC≡CH)?
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Strength
Equilibrium Constant (K_eq)
Comparative Acid Strength
Design an acid–base extraction scheme to separate a mixture of the basic amine N,N-dimethylaniline and naphthalene.
An unknown acid (HA) has been identified as very strong. What does this tell you about the stability of the conjugate base, A⁻? Is it strong or weak? Is it reactive or unreactive?
Given that the indicated pKa values correspond to the acid dissociation reactions shown, calculate the ratio of acid to conjugate base for the reactions shown.
(a)
An unknown base (B⁻) has been identified as very weak. What does this tell you about the strength of its conjugate acid, HB? Is it stable or unstable? Is it reactive or unreactive?
Given that the indicated pKa values correspond to the acid dissociation reactions shown, calculate the ratio of acid to conjugate base for the reactions shown.
(b)