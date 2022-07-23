Design an acid–base extraction scheme to separate a mixture of the basic amine N,N-dimethylaniline and naphthalene.
Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 23c
Given the Keq values for the following acid–base reactions, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base.
(c)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the acid and base in each reaction. Recall that acids donate protons (H⁺), and bases accept protons.
Use the provided equilibrium constant (K_eq) values to determine the direction of the reaction. A larger K_eq value indicates that the reaction strongly favors the products, meaning the acid on the reactant side is weaker than the conjugate acid on the product side.
Compare the acids in the reactions. The strongest acid will be the one that donates a proton most readily, which corresponds to the acid on the reactant side of the reaction with the smallest K_eq value.
Compare the bases in the reactions. The strongest base will be the one that accepts a proton most readily, which corresponds to the base on the reactant side of the reaction with the largest K_eq value.
Summarize your findings by identifying the strongest acid and the strongest base based on the trends in K_eq values and the acid–base pairs involved.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Equilibrium
Acid-base equilibrium refers to the state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions of an acid dissociating into its conjugate base and a proton are equal. The equilibrium constant (K_eq) quantifies this balance, with larger K_eq values indicating a stronger tendency for the acid to donate protons, thus identifying stronger acids and bases in a reaction.
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Strength of Acids and Bases
The strength of an acid or base is determined by its ability to donate protons (for acids) or accept protons (for bases). Strong acids completely dissociate in solution, while weak acids only partially dissociate. Similarly, strong bases fully accept protons, whereas weak bases do so only partially. The K_eq values help compare these strengths quantitatively.
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Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs
In acid-base reactions, acids and bases exist as conjugate pairs, where the acid donates a proton to become its conjugate base, and the base accepts a proton to become its conjugate acid. Understanding these pairs is crucial for determining the relative strength of acids and bases, as the strength of an acid is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate base.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
An unknown acid (HA) has been identified as very strong. What does this tell you about the stability of the conjugate base, A⁻? Is it strong or weak? Is it reactive or unreactive?
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Textbook Question
Given the Keq values for the following acid–base reactions, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base.
(a)
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Textbook Question
Given the value of Keq for the following acid–base reactions, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base.
(c)
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Textbook Question
An unknown base (B⁻) has been identified as very weak. What does this tell you about the strength of its conjugate acid, HB? Is it stable or unstable? Is it reactive or unreactive?
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Textbook Question
Given the Keq values for the following acid–base reactions, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base.
(b)
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