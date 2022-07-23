Given the following Keq values, how much stronger of a base is acetate (CH3CO2-) than chloride (Cl⁻)?
Hydrogen gas (H2) has a relatively high pKa value. Is it a stable or unstable acid? Do you expect it to participate in acid–base reactions?
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Key Concepts
pKa Value
Acid Stability
Acid-Base Reactions
Using qualitative reasoning for the acid–base reactions shown,
(i) which is stronger, the acid or the conjugate acid?
(ii) Which side of the reaction is favored?
(iii) Would you expect a Keq greater than, equal to, or less than 1?
(a)
If a base has a conjugate acid with a high pKa value, is it stable or unstable? How do you know this is true (besides 'I just remember')?
Given that the indicated pKa values correspond to the acid dissociation reactions shown, calculate the ratio of acid to conjugate base for the reactions shown.
(a)
How do you know that a proton with a low pKa value is acidic (besides 'I just remember')?
Given that the indicated pKa values correspond to the acid dissociation reactions shown, calculate the ratio of acid to conjugate base for the reactions shown.
(b)