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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 11c
Chapter 3, Problem 11c

Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(c) Question mark leading to a sulfur atom structure, indicating the most basic atom with a blue arrow.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of conjugate bases. A conjugate base is formed when an acid donates a proton (H⁺). To identify the acid, you need to add a proton back to the conjugate base.
Step 2: Examine the structure of the conjugate base provided in the problem. Identify the most basic atom, as this is the site where the proton was removed.
Step 3: Add a proton (H⁺) to the most basic atom in the conjugate base. This will reverse the deprotonation process and reconstruct the original acid.
Step 4: Write the chemical formula or structure of the acid formed after adding the proton. Ensure the valency and bonding are correct.
Step 5: Verify the acid by considering its chemical properties and ensuring it matches the expected acid that corresponds to the given conjugate base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, an acid is a proton donor, while a base is a proton acceptor. Understanding this concept is crucial for identifying conjugate acids and bases, as the conjugate base is formed when an acid donates a proton.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton. When an acid donates a proton, it becomes its conjugate base, and the base that accepts the proton becomes its conjugate acid. Recognizing these pairs helps in determining the original acid from which a conjugate base is derived.
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Base Pairing Concept 1

Basicity and Electronegativity

Basicity refers to the ability of a species to accept protons, which is influenced by the electronegativity of the atoms involved. The most basic atom in a conjugate base is typically the one that can stabilize the negative charge most effectively. Understanding the relationship between basicity and electronegativity is essential for identifying the original acid based on the properties of its conjugate base.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(d)

1157
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Textbook Question

Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(d)

1155
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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(d)

933
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Textbook Question

When an atom loses a proton in an acid–base reaction, its formal charge is decreased by one. Thinking about the equation for calculating formal charge, explain this observation in your own words.

1010
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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(a)

1237
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Textbook Question

Identify the base from which the following conjugate acids were formed. [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(c)

1158
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