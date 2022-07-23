Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a)
Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(c)
What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(d)
When an atom loses a proton in an acid–base reaction, its formal charge is decreased by one. Thinking about the equation for calculating formal charge, explain this observation in your own words.
What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(a)
Identify the base from which the following conjugate acids were formed. [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(c)