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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 59d
Chapter 3, Problem 59d

Identify the arrow types that are shown in each of these arrow-pushing mechanisms.
(iv) Diagram illustrating arrow-pushing mechanisms in a chemical reaction, highlighting specific arrow types and reactants.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first arrow labeled (a). This arrow represents the movement of electrons from the lone pair on the oxygen atom to form a double bond with the carbon atom. This is an example of a 'lone pair to bond' arrow.
Step 2: Examine the second arrow labeled (b). This arrow shows the movement of electrons from the carbon-chlorine bond to the chlorine atom, breaking the bond. This is an example of a 'bond to lone pair' arrow.
Step 3: Look at the third arrow labeled (c). This arrow represents the movement of electrons from the lone pair on the hydroxide ion (HO⁻) to the carbon atom, forming a bond. This is an example of a 'lone pair to bond' arrow.
Step 4: Observe the fourth arrow labeled (d). This arrow shows the movement of electrons from the carbon-chlorine bond to the chlorine atom, breaking the bond. This is another example of a 'bond to lone pair' arrow.
Step 5: Summarize the mechanism. The arrow-pushing mechanism involves electron movement to form and break bonds, specifically 'lone pair to bond' and 'bond to lone pair' types of arrows, facilitating the substitution reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

Arrow-pushing mechanisms are a way to represent the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. In these diagrams, arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are formed or broken. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions and for grasping the underlying principles of organic chemistry.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept electron pairs. In arrow-pushing mechanisms, nucleophiles typically attack electrophiles, leading to bond formation. Recognizing these roles is essential for analyzing reaction pathways and understanding how different reagents interact.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. They help in understanding the stability and reactivity of intermediates in a reaction. In arrow-pushing mechanisms, resonance can explain the movement of electrons and the formation of stable products, making it a key concept in organic reaction mechanisms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Here, three arrows are necessary in each reaction.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Two arrows are necessary in each reaction.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Identify the arrow types that are shown in each of these arrow-pushing mechanisms.

(iii)

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