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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 60e
Chapter 3, Problem 60e

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction mechanism shown in the image. The first arrow indicates the movement of a pair of electrons from the hydroxide ion (HO⁻) to the positively charged carbon atom in the tertiary carbocation. This is a nucleophilic attack, where the hydroxide ion acts as the nucleophile.
Step 2: The second arrow shows the movement of a hydrogen atom (proton transfer) from the hydroxide ion to the adjacent carbon atom. This step stabilizes the intermediate and completes the reaction.
Step 3: Predict the product based on the reaction mechanism. The nucleophilic attack by the hydroxide ion will result in the formation of a new bond between the oxygen atom and the positively charged carbon atom.
Step 4: The proton transfer will result in the removal of one hydrogen atom from the hydroxide ion, converting it into a neutral alcohol group (-OH).
Step 5: The final product will be a tertiary alcohol, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to the carbon atom that was initially part of the carbocation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. Understanding the mechanism helps predict the outcome of a reaction, including the types of intermediates formed and the overall energy changes. Key components include nucleophiles, electrophiles, and the role of catalysts.
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Arrow Notation in Organic Chemistry

Arrow notation is used to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Curved arrows indicate the flow of electron pairs, showing how bonds are formed or broken. Understanding this notation is crucial for visualizing reaction pathways and predicting products.
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Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several types, including substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Each type has distinct characteristics and mechanisms. Recognizing the type of reaction occurring is essential for predicting the products and understanding the underlying chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(e)

843
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Textbook Question

Identify the arrow types that are shown in each of these arrow-pushing mechanisms.

(iv)

1282
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Textbook Question

Identify the arrows shown by type and predict the product that should result.

(a)

1064
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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(c)

1169
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Textbook Question

Identify the arrow types that are shown in each of these arrow-pushing mechanisms.

(iii)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following species to be electrophiles or nucleophiles? Some may be both. Explain your answer.

(h)

1172
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