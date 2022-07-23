Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.
(b)
Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.
(b)
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.]
(a)
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.]
(d)
The nitrogen screened in purple in Figure 4.43 is not protonated at physiological pH. Why?
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Identify the most acidic proton in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer. [Always start by drawing the conjugate base.]
(h)
Identify the Lewis acid and the Lewis base in each of the following reactions.
(c)