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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 55b
Chapter 3, Problem 55b

Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.
(b) Chemical reaction diagram showing nucleophile and electrophile with arrows indicating electron movement.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of nucleophile and electrophile. A nucleophile is a species that donates a pair of electrons to form a new covalent bond, often rich in electron density (e.g., lone pairs, π bonds, or negative charges). An electrophile is a species that accepts a pair of electrons to form a new covalent bond, often electron-deficient (e.g., positive charges, partial positive charges, or empty orbitals).
Step 2: Analyze the reaction provided. Look at the reactants and identify which species has electron-rich regions (potential nucleophile) and which species has electron-deficient regions (potential electrophile).
Step 3: Examine functional groups or charges. For example, if one reactant has a lone pair of electrons or a negative charge, it is likely the nucleophile. If another reactant has a positive charge, partial positive charge, or an electron-deficient atom, it is likely the electrophile.
Step 4: Consider the mechanism of the reaction. Determine which species initiates the reaction by donating electrons (nucleophile) and which species accepts those electrons (electrophile).
Step 5: Assign the roles. Clearly label the nucleophile and electrophile based on the analysis. For example, if a hydroxide ion (OH⁻) reacts with a carbonyl compound, the hydroxide ion is the nucleophile, and the carbonyl carbon (C=O) is the electrophile due to its partial positive charge on the carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophile

A nucleophile is a species that donates an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. Nucleophiles are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons, allowing them to attack positively charged or electron-deficient centers. Understanding the nature of nucleophiles is crucial for predicting reaction mechanisms and outcomes in organic chemistry.
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Electrophile

An electrophile is a chemical species that accepts an electron pair from a nucleophile during a reaction. Electrophiles are often positively charged or have a partial positive charge due to electronegative atoms nearby. Recognizing electrophiles is essential for understanding how reactions proceed, as they are the targets for nucleophilic attack.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products, detailing the movement of electrons and the formation and breaking of bonds. Understanding reaction mechanisms is vital for predicting the behavior of nucleophiles and electrophiles in various reactions, as it provides insight into the intermediates and transition states involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.]

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.]

(d)

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Textbook Question

Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Two arrows are necessary in each reaction.

(a)

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Textbook Question

The nitrogen screened in purple in Figure 4.43 is not protonated at physiological pH. Why?

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Textbook Question

Identify the Lewis acid and the Lewis base in each of the following reactions.

(c)

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