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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 64a
Chapter 3, Problem 64a

Identify the stronger acid in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.
(a) Structural formulas comparing the thiol group (SH) and hydroxyl group (OH) for acidity ranking.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of acid strength. Acid strength is determined by the ability of an acid to donate a proton (H⁺). A stronger acid will more readily donate a proton compared to a weaker acid.
Step 2: Analyze the molecular structure of each acid in the pair. Look for factors that influence acid strength, such as electronegativity, resonance stabilization, inductive effects, and bond strength.
Step 3: Consider the electronegativity of the atom bonded to the acidic hydrogen. A more electronegative atom will stabilize the negative charge on the conjugate base, making the acid stronger.
Step 4: Evaluate resonance effects. If the conjugate base of an acid can delocalize its negative charge through resonance, the acid is stronger because the conjugate base is more stable.
Step 5: Examine inductive effects. Electronegative atoms or groups near the acidic hydrogen can pull electron density away, stabilizing the conjugate base and increasing acid strength.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Strength

Acid strength refers to the ability of an acid to donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a solution. Stronger acids dissociate more completely in water, leading to a higher concentration of H⁺ ions. Factors influencing acid strength include the stability of the conjugate base, electronegativity of atoms, and the presence of electron-withdrawing or donating groups.
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Conjugate Base Stability

The stability of a conjugate base is crucial in determining the strength of its corresponding acid. A more stable conjugate base indicates a stronger acid, as the equilibrium favors the dissociation of the acid. Factors affecting stability include resonance, electronegativity, and the size of the atom bearing the negative charge.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect involves the transmission of charge through a chain of atoms in a molecule, which can influence acid strength. Electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) stabilize the negative charge on the conjugate base, enhancing acid strength, while electron-donating groups (EDGs) can destabilize it, leading to weaker acids. Understanding this effect is essential for comparing acid strengths.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.

(a)

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.

(a)

1161
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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.

(b)

1211
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Textbook Question

Benzoic acid and phenol are insoluble in water. When sodium bicarbonate is added to the water, benzoic acid dissolves, but phenol does not. The addition of sodium hydroxide causes both to dissolve. On the basis of these observations, estimate the pKa of phenol. [The pKa of H2CO3 is 6.4.]

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Textbook Question

Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.

(c)

1114
views