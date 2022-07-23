Textbook Question
Imidazole has two potentially basic sites (a and b). Of the two, where would you expect a proton to add preferentially?
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Imidazole has two potentially basic sites (a and b). Of the two, where would you expect a proton to add preferentially?
Consider the following drugs used to treat the indicated diseases. Would you expect the activity of these drugs to be impacted by a patient taking other medicines for acid reflux disease?
In addition to radicals, anions, and cations, a fourth class of reactive intermediates is carbenes. A neutral species, the simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2.
(c) Carbenes are Lewis acids. Based on your answers to (a) and (b), explain this observation.