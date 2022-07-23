Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2–) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(b)
Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2–) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(b)
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(c)
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(a)
In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?
(b) C vs. O
Draw the molecular orbital picture of the following molecules and ions. In each, how many electrons are in the p orbital on the central atom? (b) BH3
Draw the molecular orbital picture of the following molecules and ions. In each, how many electrons are in the p orbital on the central atom? (c) AlCl3