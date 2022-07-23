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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 6c
Chapter 3, Problem 6c

In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?
(c) O vs. S

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the periodic trends for atomic radius. Atomic radius increases as you move down a group in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added, increasing the distance between the nucleus and the outermost electrons.
Step 2: Compare the positions of oxygen (O) and sulfur (S) in the periodic table. Both elements are in Group 16 (chalcogens), but sulfur is located below oxygen, meaning sulfur has a larger atomic radius due to having more electron shells.
Step 3: Understand the periodic trends for electronegativity. Electronegativity increases as you move across a period from left to right and decreases as you move down a group. This is because atoms higher in a group have fewer electron shells, resulting in a stronger attraction between the nucleus and bonding electrons.
Step 4: Compare the electronegativity of oxygen and sulfur. Since oxygen is above sulfur in Group 16, it is more electronegative because it has fewer electron shells, leading to a stronger pull on bonding electrons.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. Sulfur has the larger atomic radius, while oxygen is more electronegative. These trends are consistent with periodic table principles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Radius

Atomic radius refers to the size of an atom, typically measured from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. As you move down a group in the periodic table, atomic radius increases due to the addition of electron shells, which outweighs the increase in nuclear charge. Therefore, sulfur (S), being below oxygen (O) in the periodic table, has a larger atomic radius.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It generally increases across a period from left to right and decreases down a group. Oxygen, being higher in the periodic table than sulfur, has a greater electronegativity, meaning it is more effective at attracting electrons compared to sulfur.
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Periodic Trends

Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. Key trends include atomic radius, electronegativity, ionization energy, and electron affinity. Understanding these trends helps predict the behavior of elements, such as why oxygen is more electronegative than sulfur and why sulfur has a larger atomic radius.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(b)

1047
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Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(c)

1327
views
Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(a)

1763
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Textbook Question

In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?

(b) C vs. O

1014
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Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture of the following molecules and ions. In each, how many electrons are in the p orbital on the central atom? (b) BH3

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Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture of the following molecules and ions. In each, how many electrons are in the p orbital on the central atom? (c) AlCl3

943
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