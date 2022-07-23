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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 20d
Chapter 3, Problem 20d

In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(d) H2O + HCl ⇌

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the acid and base in the reaction. HCl is the acid because it donates a proton (H⁺), and H₂O is the base because it accepts the proton.
Step 2: Determine the most electron-rich atom in the base. In H₂O, the oxygen atom is the most electron-rich because it has lone pairs of electrons.
Step 3: Identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid. In HCl, the hydrogen atom is bonded to a highly electronegative chlorine atom, making it the most acidic hydrogen.
Step 4: Provide the arrow-pushing mechanism for the proton transfer. Draw a curved arrow from one of the lone pairs on the oxygen atom of H₂O to the hydrogen atom of HCl, indicating the formation of a bond. Simultaneously, draw another curved arrow from the H-Cl bond to the chlorine atom, showing the bond breaking and the formation of Cl⁻.
Step 5: Predict the products of the reaction. The proton transfer results in the formation of H₃O⁺ (hydronium ion) and Cl⁻ (chloride ion). Ensure to include the lone pairs on the oxygen atom in H₃O⁺ and the chloride ion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

In organic chemistry, acids are substances that can donate a proton (H+) to a base, which is a substance that can accept a proton. The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. Understanding the roles of acids and bases in a reaction is crucial for predicting the outcome and identifying the reactants involved.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Electron-Rich Atoms

The most electron-rich atom in a base is typically a nitrogen or oxygen atom that possesses lone pairs of electrons. These lone pairs are available to bond with protons, making these atoms nucleophilic. Identifying the most electron-rich atom is essential for understanding how the base will interact with the acid during the proton transfer process.
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The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

The arrow-pushing mechanism is a way to illustrate the movement of electrons during a chemical reaction. In the context of acid-base reactions, arrows are used to show the transfer of a proton from the acid to the base. This visual representation helps in understanding the reaction pathway and predicting the products formed after the proton transfer.
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General Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(c)

1209
views
Textbook Question

Write the Keq expression for the following acid–base reactions. [You don't need to calculate Keq here.]

(c)

1094
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Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(c)

1275
views
Textbook Question

Given the value of Keq for the following acid–base reactions, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base.

(a)

986
views
Textbook Question

Given the value of Keq for the following acid–base reactions, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base.

(b)

1221
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(b)

1292
views