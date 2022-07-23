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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 20c(i,ii,iii)
Chapter 3, Problem 20c(i,ii,iii)

In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(c) Chemical reaction showing hydroxide ion reacting with a carbonyl compound, illustrating acid-base interactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the acid and base in the reaction. Ethanolate (CH3CH2O⁻) is the base because it has a negative charge and can donate electrons. Acetic acid (CH3COOH) is the acid because it has a proton (H⁺) attached to the oxygen that can be donated.
Step 2: Determine the most electron-rich atom in the base. In ethanolate, the oxygen atom is the most electron-rich because it carries a negative charge and has lone pairs of electrons.
Step 3: Identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid. In acetic acid, the hydrogen attached to the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the most acidic because it is bonded to an electronegative oxygen atom, which stabilizes the negative charge after deprotonation.
Step 4: Analyze the reaction mechanism. The base (ethanolate) will attack the acidic hydrogen of acetic acid, leading to the formation of ethanol (CH3CH2OH) and acetate ion (CH3COO⁻).
Step 5: Consider the equilibrium. The reaction is reversible, and the position of equilibrium depends on the relative acidity of acetic acid and ethanol, as well as the stability of the conjugate base (acetate ion) and conjugate acid (ethanol).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

In organic chemistry, acids are substances that can donate a proton (H+), while bases are substances that can accept a proton. The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids and bases based on their ability to transfer protons. In the given reaction, acetic acid acts as the acid, and ethanolate serves as the base.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Electron-Rich Atoms

The most electron-rich atom in a base is typically the atom that has a lone pair of electrons available for bonding. In the case of ethanolate, the oxygen atom carries a negative charge and has a lone pair, making it the most electron-rich atom. This property is crucial for its ability to act as a base in the reaction.
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Acidic Hydrogens

The most acidic hydrogen in an acid is the hydrogen atom that is most easily released as a proton. In acetic acid, the hydrogen attached to the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the most acidic due to the stability of the resulting acetate ion after deprotonation. Identifying this hydrogen is essential for understanding the acid's reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(b)

1324
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Textbook Question

Write the Keq expression for the following acid–base reactions. [You don't need to calculate Keq here.]

(c)

1094
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Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(c)

1275
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(d) H2O + HCl ⇌

638
views
Textbook Question

Given the value of Keq for the following acid–base reactions, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base.

(a)

986
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(b)

1292
views