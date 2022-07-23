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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 20b(iv,v)
Chapter 3, Problem 20b(iv,v)

In the following reactions,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(b) Chemical reaction showing a base and an acid with arrows indicating equilibrium.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups involved in the reaction. Ethylamide contains an amine group (-NH2) with a lone pair of electrons on nitrogen, and propan-2-ol contains a hydroxyl group (-OH) with lone pairs on oxygen.
Step 2: Recognize the proton transfer mechanism. The lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom in ethylamide can act as a base and accept a proton (H+) from the hydroxyl group of propan-2-ol.
Step 3: Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons: (i) the lone pair on nitrogen attacks the hydrogen atom of the hydroxyl group, and (ii) the bond between the hydrogen and oxygen breaks, transferring the electrons to oxygen.
Step 4: Predict the intermediate species formed. After the proton transfer, ethylamide becomes protonated (forming ethylammonium ion), and propan-2-ol loses a proton, forming its conjugate base (propan-2-oxide ion).
Step 5: Verify the equilibrium. The reaction is reversible, as indicated by the double arrows, and the equilibrium will depend on the relative acidity and basicity of the species involved.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proton Transfer Mechanism

Proton transfer mechanisms involve the movement of a proton (H+) from one molecule to another, often facilitated by lone pairs of electrons. In this context, the lone pair on the oxygen of propan-2-ol can act as a base, accepting a proton from the nitrogen of ethylamide. This process is crucial for understanding acid-base reactions and the formation of products in organic chemistry.
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Lone Pairs and Nucleophilicity

Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and can participate in chemical reactions. In this reaction, the lone pair on the oxygen atom of propan-2-ol makes it a nucleophile, allowing it to attack the proton on the nitrogen of ethylamide. Understanding the role of lone pairs is essential for predicting reaction pathways and products.
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Reaction Products Prediction

Predicting the products of a chemical reaction involves understanding the reactants' functional groups and the mechanism of the reaction. In this case, the proton transfer will lead to the formation of a protonated ethylamide and an alkoxide ion from propan-2-ol. This prediction is based on the stability of the resulting species and the nature of the acid-base interaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(c)

1209
views
Textbook Question

Acid–base reactions are reversible. Show a mechanism for the reverse of the reactions in Assessment 4.18.

1270
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(c)

1275
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(a)

1083
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(a)

823
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(b)

1292
views