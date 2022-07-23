In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(c)
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(c)
In the following reactions,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(b)
Write the Keq expression for the following acid–base reactions. [You don't need to calculate Keq here.]
(c)
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(d) H2O + HCl ⇌
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(a)
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(b)