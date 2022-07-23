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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 20c(iv,v)
Chapter 3, Problem 20c(iv,v)

In the following reactions,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(c) Chemical reaction showing hydroxide ion reacting with a carbonyl compound, illustrating acid-base interactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the reactants and their roles in the proton transfer. Ethanolate (CH3CH2O⁻) is a strong base due to its negatively charged oxygen atom, which has lone pairs of electrons. Acetic acid (CH3COOH) is a weak acid, capable of donating a proton (H⁺) from its hydroxyl group (-OH).
Step 2: Recognize the site of interaction. The negatively charged oxygen atom in ethanolate will act as a nucleophile and attack the hydrogen atom of the hydroxyl group (-OH) in acetic acid. This is the proton transfer step.
Step 3: Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons: (i) A lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom of ethanolate attacks the hydrogen atom of acetic acid, forming a bond. (ii) Simultaneously, the bond between the hydrogen and oxygen in acetic acid breaks, and the electrons move to the oxygen atom of acetic acid, creating an acetate ion (CH3COO⁻).
Step 4: Predict the products of the reaction. The proton transfer results in the formation of ethanol (CH3CH2OH) and acetate ion (CH3COO⁻). Ethanol is formed as the ethanolate gains a proton, and acetate ion is formed as acetic acid loses a proton.
Step 5: Verify the stability of the products. Ethanol is neutral and stable, while acetate ion is resonance-stabilized due to the delocalization of electrons between the two oxygen atoms in the carboxylate group. This makes the reaction thermodynamically favorable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proton Transfer Mechanism

Proton transfer mechanisms involve the movement of a proton (H+) from one molecule to another, often facilitated by the presence of a base or acid. In this case, ethanolate acts as a base, accepting a proton from acetic acid. Understanding the arrow-pushing notation is crucial, as it visually represents the flow of electrons during the reaction, indicating how bonds are formed and broken.
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Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions are fundamental in organic chemistry, characterized by the transfer of protons between reactants. Acetic acid, a weak acid, donates a proton to the ethanolate ion, which is a strong base. Recognizing the strength of acids and bases helps predict the direction of the reaction and the stability of the resulting products.
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Lone Pairs and Bond Formation

Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and can play a significant role in chemical reactions. In the context of the given reaction, the lone pair on the ethanolate ion is used to form a bond with the proton from acetic acid. Understanding how lone pairs participate in bond formation is essential for predicting the products of reactions and the overall mechanism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(c)

1209
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(b)

1324
views
Textbook Question

Write the Keq expression for the following acid–base reactions. [You don't need to calculate Keq here.]

(c)

1094
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(d) H2O + HCl ⇌

638
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(a)

823
views
Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(b)

1292
views