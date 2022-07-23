Amino acids exist predominantly in one of the following forms. Which is it? Explain your answer.
Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 72c
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base in the reaction. A Lewis acid is an electron pair acceptor, while a Lewis base is an electron pair donor.
Determine the lone pair of electrons on the Lewis base that will be donated to the Lewis acid. This typically involves identifying atoms with lone pairs, such as oxygen, nitrogen, or halogens.
Draw the interaction between the Lewis acid and Lewis base. Represent the donation of the electron pair from the base to the acid using an arrow pointing from the lone pair to the electron-deficient atom in the acid.
Form the product by combining the Lewis acid and Lewis base into a single species. This often results in the formation of a coordinate covalent bond between the two species.
Verify the structure of the product by ensuring that all atoms satisfy their valency requirements and that the formal charges are minimized, if possible.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Acids and Bases
Lewis acids are electron pair acceptors, while Lewis bases are electron pair donors. This definition expands the traditional Brønsted-Lowry concept of acids and bases, allowing for a broader range of chemical reactions. Understanding the nature of these species is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:49
The Lewis definition of acids and bases.
Reaction Mechanism
A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. It includes the formation and breaking of bonds, as well as the intermediates formed during the reaction. Analyzing the mechanism helps in predicting the final products of Lewis acid-base reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Product Stability
The stability of the products formed in a reaction is influenced by factors such as sterics, electronics, and resonance. More stable products are generally favored in chemical reactions. Evaluating the stability of potential products is essential for making accurate predictions in Lewis acid-base reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1039
views
Textbook Question
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(c)
1153
views
Textbook Question
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
1090
views
Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
1448
views
Textbook Question
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(a)
1010
views
Textbook Question
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions
(c)
1302
views