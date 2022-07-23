Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(c)
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
One of the more reactive species we will study in organic chemistry is the carbene (molecular formula of CH2). The carbene can react as both a Lewis acid and a Lewis base. Explain these properties.
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(a)
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions
(c)