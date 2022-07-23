Nucleophilicity and Electrophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair, while electrophilicity refers to the ability of a species to accept an electron pair. In the given reaction, the hydroxyl group (OH) acts as a nucleophile due to its lone pairs, while the positively charged site acts as an electrophile. Understanding these properties is essential for predicting the direction and outcome of the reaction.