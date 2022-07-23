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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 18c
Chapter 3, Problem 18c

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.
(c) Arrow-pushing mechanism illustrating acid-base reactions with reactants and products shown as structural formulas.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the acid and base in the reaction. The acid is the species donating a proton (H⁺), and the base is the species accepting the proton.
Draw the Lewis structures of the acid and base to clearly show the lone pairs and bonds involved in the reaction.
Use curved arrows to represent the movement of electrons. Start the arrow at the lone pair of the base (nucleophile) and point it toward the hydrogen atom of the acid.
Show the bond between the hydrogen and the acid breaking. Use a curved arrow starting from the bond and pointing toward the atom that will retain the electrons after the bond breaks (usually the conjugate base of the acid).
Draw the products of the reaction, including the conjugate acid (formed by the base after gaining a proton) and the conjugate base (formed by the acid after losing a proton). Ensure all charges and lone pairs are correctly assigned.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors while bases are proton acceptors. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the direction of acid-base reactions and identifying the reactants and products involved.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

The arrow-pushing mechanism is a visual representation used to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. In acid-base reactions, arrows indicate the transfer of protons and the flow of electron pairs, helping to clarify how reactants transform into products. Mastery of this technique is essential for accurately depicting reaction pathways.
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General Mechanism

Reaction Intermediates

Reaction intermediates are transient species formed during the conversion of reactants to products in a chemical reaction. In acid-base reactions, intermediates can include protonated or deprotonated species that play a critical role in the reaction mechanism. Recognizing these intermediates aids in understanding the overall process and predicting the stability of the final products.
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Stability of Conjugated Intermediates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.

(b)

862
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Textbook Question

Acid–base reactions are reversible. Show a mechanism for the reverse of the reactions in Assessment 4.18.

1270
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.

(d)

1672
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical acid half-reactions. [These are only intended to help you learn about arrow pushing in acid–base reactions.]

(b)

1589
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Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(a)

1083
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.

(c)

1169
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