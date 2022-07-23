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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 18d
Chapter 3, Problem 18d

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.
(d) Chemical structures illustrating an acid-base reaction with arrow-pushing mechanisms for electron movement.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the acid and base in the reaction. The molecule with the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the carbonyl group is the acid, as it can donate a proton. The molecule with the amine group (-NH2) is the base, as it can accept a proton.
Step 2: Draw the initial interaction. The lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom of the amine group will attack the hydrogen atom of the hydroxyl group on the acid. This is the proton transfer step.
Step 3: Represent the movement of electrons using curved arrows. The curved arrow starts from the lone pair on the nitrogen and points toward the hydrogen atom of the hydroxyl group. Simultaneously, another curved arrow shows the breaking of the O-H bond, with the electrons moving to the oxygen atom.
Step 4: Show the resulting products. After the proton transfer, the amine group becomes protonated, forming an ammonium ion (-NH3+). The acid loses a proton, forming its conjugate base, which is the deprotonated carboxylate ion (-COO−).
Step 5: Verify the equilibrium. The reaction is reversible, as indicated by the double arrow. Ensure that the products (ammonium ion and carboxylate ion) are correctly drawn and match the structures provided in the image.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In organic chemistry, acids are proton donors, while bases are proton acceptors. Understanding the strength of acids and bases, as well as their conjugate pairs, is crucial for predicting the direction of the reaction and the stability of the resulting species.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

The arrow-pushing mechanism is a method used to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Arrows indicate the flow of electron pairs, showing how bonds are formed and broken. This visual representation helps in understanding the stepwise progression of reactions, particularly in acid-base chemistry where proton transfers are involved.
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General Mechanism

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In acid-base reactions, resonance can stabilize charged intermediates, influencing the reaction pathway and the stability of products. Recognizing resonance can help predict the most favorable reaction mechanisms and the stability of the resulting species.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following acid–base reactions.

(c)

1630
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Textbook Question

Acid–base reactions are reversible. Show a mechanism for the reverse of the reactions in Assessment 4.18.

1270
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Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and

(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]

(a)

1083
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Textbook Question

Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.

(c)

1169
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Textbook Question

In the following reactions,

(i) identify the acid and base,

(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,

(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,

(a)

823
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