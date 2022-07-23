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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 48
Chapter 3, Problem 48

Rank the following alcohols in order of descending pKa value. Explain your ranking.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of pKa. The pKa value of an alcohol is a measure of its acidity. Lower pKa values indicate stronger acids, while higher pKa values indicate weaker acids. The acidity of alcohols is influenced by the stability of the conjugate base formed after deprotonation.
Step 2: Analyze the substituents attached to the alcohols. Electronegative substituents, such as halogens (F, Cl, I), stabilize the conjugate base through inductive effects, making the alcohol more acidic (lower pKa). The closer the electronegative group is to the hydroxyl group, the stronger the inductive effect.
Step 3: Compare the alcohols in the image. For example: (1) The alcohol with iodine directly attached to the carbon bearing the hydroxyl group will have a weaker inductive effect due to iodine's lower electronegativity compared to fluorine or chlorine. (2) Alcohols with fluorine substituents will exhibit the strongest inductive effects due to fluorine's high electronegativity. (3) Alcohols with chlorine substituents will have intermediate inductive effects.
Step 4: Consider the number and position of electronegative substituents. Alcohols with multiple fluorine atoms (e.g., trifluoromethyl alcohol) will have the lowest pKa due to the cumulative inductive effect. Alcohols with halogens farther from the hydroxyl group will have less impact on acidity.
Step 5: Rank the alcohols based on their substituents and inductive effects. Alcohols with fluorine substituents closest to the hydroxyl group will have the lowest pKa, followed by alcohols with chlorine substituents, and then alcohols with iodine substituents. Alcohols without halogens will have the highest pKa.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity of Alcohols

The acidity of alcohols is determined by the stability of their conjugate bases after deprotonation. A more stable conjugate base corresponds to a stronger acid, which is reflected in a lower pKa value. Factors influencing acidity include the electronegativity of substituents and their ability to stabilize negative charge through inductive effects or resonance.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects of substituents on a molecule. Electronegative atoms, such as fluorine and chlorine, can stabilize the negative charge on the conjugate base of an alcohol, thereby increasing its acidity. The strength of this effect diminishes with distance from the functional group, making proximity crucial in determining acidity.
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Comparative Analysis of Substituents

When ranking the acidity of alcohols, it is essential to compare the effects of different substituents on the carbon chain. For instance, halogens like fluorine and chlorine are strong electron-withdrawing groups, enhancing acidity, while alkyl groups are electron-donating and decrease acidity. The overall ranking of pKa values will depend on the combination and position of these substituents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify the most stable conjugate base in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Rationalize the rather large difference in pKa values for the two carboxylic acids shown.

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Textbook Question

Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?

(a)

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Textbook Question

If reacted with a strong base, which of the labeled protons would you expect to be removed first?

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Textbook Question

Rank the following amines in order of their basicity (strongest base = 1 ; weakest base = 6).

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