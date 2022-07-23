Textbook Question
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(b)
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Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(b)
Identify the most stable conjugate base in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer.
(a)
Rationalize the rather large difference in pKa values for the two carboxylic acids shown.
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(a)
If reacted with a strong base, which of the labeled protons would you expect to be removed first?
Rank the following amines in order of their basicity (strongest base = 1 ; weakest base = 6).