Textbook Question
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(b)
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Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(b)
Rank the following alcohols in order of descending pKa value. Explain your ranking.
Which acid in each pair would you expect to more readily donate a proton to a basic compound?
(a)
If reacted with a strong base, which of the labeled protons would you expect to be removed first?
Rank the following amines in order of their basicity (strongest base = 1 ; weakest base = 6).
Which anion in each pair would you expect to react more quickly with H+?
(b)