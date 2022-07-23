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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 57a
Chapter 3, Problem 57a

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Two arrows are necessary in each reaction.
(a) Arrow-pushing mechanism showing reactants on the left forming products on the right, with two arrows indicating the reaction steps.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the reactant and the product. Look for changes in bonding patterns, such as bond formation or bond breaking, to determine the type of reaction (e.g., nucleophilic substitution, elimination, addition).
Determine the electron-rich (nucleophilic) and electron-deficient (electrophilic) sites in the reactant. This will help you identify where the reaction starts and how the electrons will move.
Draw the first curved arrow to represent the movement of a pair of electrons. For example, if a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, the arrow should start at the nucleophile's lone pair or π-bond and point toward the electrophilic atom.
Draw the second curved arrow to show the departure of a leaving group or the rearrangement of electrons. This ensures that the octet rule is satisfied for all atoms involved in the reaction.
Verify the mechanism by ensuring that the product matches the structure on the right. Check that all charges, bonds, and formalities are consistent with the reaction mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

Arrow-pushing mechanisms are diagrams used in organic chemistry to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. The arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, with one arrow representing the movement of a pair of electrons and another showing the movement of a single electron. This visual representation helps chemists understand how reactants transform into products, highlighting the role of nucleophiles and electrophiles.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept electron pairs. Understanding the roles of these two types of reactants is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction. In many organic reactions, nucleophiles attack electrophiles, leading to the formation of new bonds and the rearrangement of atoms.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants convert into products. It outlines the sequence of bond-breaking and bond-forming events, including intermediates and transition states. Analyzing the mechanism allows chemists to predict reaction outcomes, understand reaction rates, and design new synthetic pathways, making it a fundamental concept in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the nucleophile and the electrophile in each of the following reactions.

(b)

1701
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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.]

(a)

1682
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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Here, three arrows are necessary in each reaction.

(a)

1319
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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.]

(d)

1493
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Textbook Question

Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Two arrows are necessary in each reaction.

(b)

944
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Textbook Question

Identify the arrow types that are shown in each of these arrow-pushing mechanisms.

(iii)

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