In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?
(c) O vs. S
In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?
(c) O vs. S
What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(a)
Sulfuric acid is a very strong acid. Show how the following equation can be used to explain that sulfuric acid is at once an Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid.
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(c)
Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(a)
In each pair of atoms, which has the larger atomic radius? Which is more electronegative?
(b) C vs. O