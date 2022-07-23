Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
One of the more reactive species we will study in organic chemistry is the carbene (molecular formula of CH2). The carbene can react as both a Lewis acid and a Lewis base. Explain these properties.
Consider the following drugs used to treat the indicated diseases. Would you expect the activity of these drugs to be impacted by a patient taking other medicines for acid reflux disease?
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions
(c)
BCl3 has an empty p orbital, so it is a strong Lewis acid. Would you expect an amide to react with BCl3 at nitrogen or oxygen?