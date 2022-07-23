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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 8a
Chapter 3, Problem 8a

Sulfuric acid is a very strong acid. Show how the following equation can be used to explain that sulfuric acid is at once an Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid.
Chemical equation illustrating the dissociation of sulfuric acid in water, showing its role as an acid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the chemical equation provided. Sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) reacts with water (H₂O) to produce hydronium ion (H₃O⁺) and bisulfate ion (HSO₄⁻). This reaction demonstrates the acid dissociation process.
Step 2: Explain sulfuric acid as an Arrhenius acid. According to Arrhenius theory, an acid increases the concentration of H⁺ ions in aqueous solution. In this reaction, sulfuric acid donates a proton (H⁺) to water, forming H₃O⁺, which increases the H⁺ concentration in the solution.
Step 3: Explain sulfuric acid as a Brønsted–Lowry acid. According to Brønsted–Lowry theory, an acid is a proton donor. Sulfuric acid donates a proton (H⁺) to water, which acts as a Brønsted–Lowry base by accepting the proton, forming H₃O⁺.
Step 4: Explain sulfuric acid as a Lewis acid. According to Lewis theory, an acid is an electron pair acceptor. In this reaction, sulfuric acid accepts an electron pair from water during the formation of the hydronium ion (H₃O⁺), demonstrating its role as a Lewis acid.
Step 5: Summarize the versatility of sulfuric acid. The reaction shows that sulfuric acid fulfills the criteria for being an Arrhenius acid (increases H⁺ concentration), a Brønsted–Lowry acid (proton donor), and a Lewis acid (electron pair acceptor), highlighting its strong acidic nature.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Acid

An Arrhenius acid is defined as a substance that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) in aqueous solution. In the case of sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄), it dissociates in water to produce H₃O⁺ ions, demonstrating its role as an Arrhenius acid. This definition emphasizes the acid's ability to release protons when dissolved in water.
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Brønsted–Lowry Acid

According to the Brønsted–Lowry theory, an acid is a proton donor. Sulfuric acid donates a proton (H⁺) to water, forming hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) and bisulfate ions (HSO₄⁻). This interaction illustrates sulfuric acid's behavior as a Brønsted–Lowry acid, highlighting its role in proton transfer reactions.
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The Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.

Lewis Acid

A Lewis acid is defined as an electron pair acceptor. In the context of sulfuric acid, it can act as a Lewis acid by accepting an electron pair from a base during chemical reactions. This property allows sulfuric acid to participate in various reactions beyond simple proton donation, showcasing its versatility as a Lewis acid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(c)

1242
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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(a)

1128
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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(d)

1157
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Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(b)

1047
views
Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(c)

1327
views
Textbook Question

Sodium amide (NaNH2) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2-) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.

(a)

1763
views