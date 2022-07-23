Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
Suggest a scheme by which N-methylmorpholine, salicylic acid, and naphthalene can be separated.
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(c)
For each of the following molecules, predict the product that would form upon reaction of a single equivalent of a strong base.
(f)
A medicinal chemist needed to deprotonate acetylene ( HC≡CH ) for use in a coupling reaction. Among the options given, which base(s) could be used for this process?
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(a)