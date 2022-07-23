Step 1: Identify the bases and their conjugate acids on both sides of the equilibrium. On the left side, the base is the cyanide ion (N≡C⁻), and its conjugate acid is hydrogen cyanide (HC≡N). On the right side, the base is the deprotonated form of the imine (N⁻ with lone pairs), and its conjugate acid is the protonated imine.