Textbook Question
Amino acids exist predominantly in one of the following forms. Which is it? Explain your answer.
1039
views
Amino acids exist predominantly in one of the following forms. Which is it? Explain your answer.
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(c)
A medicinal chemist needed to deprotonate acetylene ( HC≡CH ) for use in a coupling reaction. Among the options given, which base(s) could be used for this process?
Predict the product of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(d) [an intramolecular reaction]
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(a)
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for each of the following acid–base reactions
(c)