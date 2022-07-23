Equilibrium and Reaction Favorability

In acid-base reactions, the position of equilibrium indicates which side of the reaction is favored. The stronger acid will donate a proton to the stronger base, leading to the formation of the weaker acid and base. The equilibrium constant (K) can be used to quantify this favorability, where a value greater than 1 suggests that the products are favored, while a value less than 1 indicates that the reactants are favored.