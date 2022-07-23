Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(a)
Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.
(a)
Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]
(d)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(b)
When an atom loses a proton in an acid–base reaction, its formal charge is decreased by one. Thinking about the equation for calculating formal charge, explain this observation in your own words.
Identify the base from which the following conjugate acids were formed. [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(c)
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(c)