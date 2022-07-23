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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 14a
Chapter 3, Problem 14a

Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(a) Chemical reaction showing an acid and base with labels for acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the acid and base on the left side of the chemical equation. The acid is the species that donates a proton (H⁺), and the base is the species that accepts a proton.
Determine the conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation. The conjugate acid is formed when the base gains a proton, and the conjugate base is formed when the acid loses a proton.
Label the acid and base on the left side of the equation based on their roles in the proton transfer process.
Label the conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation based on the products formed after the proton transfer.
Verify the labels by ensuring that the acid-base pair on each side of the equation differs by one proton (H⁺). This confirms the correct identification of acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Brønsted-Lowry Acid-Base Theory

The Brønsted-Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. In a chemical reaction, the acid donates a hydrogen ion (H+) to the base, which accepts it. This framework helps in identifying the roles of substances in acid-base reactions, making it essential for labeling acids and bases in chemical equations.
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The Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence of a single proton. When an acid donates a proton, it transforms into its conjugate base, while the base that accepts the proton becomes its conjugate acid. Understanding these pairs is crucial for identifying the products of acid-base reactions and their respective roles.
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Chemical Equation Representation

Chemical equations represent the reactants and products of a reaction, showing how substances interact. In the context of acid-base reactions, the left side typically contains the acid and base, while the right side shows the conjugate acid and conjugate base. Properly labeling these components is vital for understanding the dynamics of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on the one species that is identified for you, label the remaining molecules as acid, base, conjugate acid, or conjugate base.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(d)

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Textbook Question

Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

When an atom loses a proton in an acid–base reaction, its formal charge is decreased by one. Thinking about the equation for calculating formal charge, explain this observation in your own words.

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Textbook Question

Identify the base from which the following conjugate acids were formed. [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(c)

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Textbook Question

Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.

(c)

1075
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