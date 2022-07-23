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Ch. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron Flow
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 4 - Acids and Bases: Electron FlowProblem 9d
Chapter 3, Problem 9d

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]
(d) Chemical structure of a phenol with an arrow indicating the most acidic proton at the hydroxyl group (OH).

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1
Identify the acidic proton in the molecule. In this case, the blue arrow points to the hydrogen atom attached to the oxygen in the hydroxyl (-OH) group.
Recall that the conjugate base is formed by removing the most acidic proton from the molecule. This involves deprotonation of the hydroxyl group.
Write the chemical equation for the deprotonation process: \( \text{R-OH} \rightarrow \text{R-O}^- + \text{H}^+ \), where \( \text{R} \) represents the cyclohexyl group.
Recognize that the conjugate base of the acid is the cyclohexoxide ion (\( \text{R-O}^- \)), which is the cyclohexyl group bonded to an oxygen atom carrying a negative charge.
Ensure that the negative charge on the oxygen is properly represented, as it results from the loss of the proton during deprotonation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the transfer of protons (H+) between species. An acid is defined as a proton donor, while a base is a proton acceptor. Understanding this concept is crucial for identifying conjugate acid-base pairs, where the conjugate base is formed when an acid donates a proton.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Conjugate Base

The conjugate base of an acid is what remains after the acid has donated a proton. For example, when phenol (C6H5OH) donates its acidic proton from the hydroxyl group, it forms the phenoxide ion (C6H5O-), which is its conjugate base. Recognizing the structure of the conjugate base is essential for predicting its reactivity and properties.
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Conjugated states

Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization refers to the delocalization of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, which can enhance stability. In the case of phenoxide ion, the negative charge on the oxygen can be delocalized into the aromatic ring, making the conjugate base more stable than if the charge were localized. This concept is important for understanding the acidity of phenols compared to other alcohols.
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The radical stability trend.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(c)

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Textbook Question

Identify the acid from which the following conjugate bases were formed. [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(c)

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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate base of each of the following acids? [The most acidic proton is indicated.]

(a)

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Textbook Question

Sulfuric acid is a very strong acid. Show how the following equation can be used to explain that sulfuric acid is at once an Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid.

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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(d)

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Textbook Question

What is the conjugate acid of each of the following bases? [The most basic atom is indicated.]

(a)

1237
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